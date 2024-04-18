Fabrizio Romano just dropped Jamal Musiala news amid serious Liverpool interest

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that multiple top outfits are keeping a close eye on Jamal Musiala ahead of the summer.

The talented Bayern Munich attacking midfielder has been linked with English outfits like Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.

“For Jamal Musiala, guys, we are back there with many rumours – in this case coming from England,” the Italian spoke on his YouTube channel.

“If you remember, it was in October/November we heard strong rumours about Liverpool and I told you guys always the same position as I tell you today, we heard rumours now about Manchester City, about Chelsea… the reality is that all the top clubs in the world, even from Spain, love Jamal Musiala.

“But this is very easy, very normal. Many top clubs are following, appreciating, monitoring one of the best players in the world in Jamal Musiala.

“Manchester City are big fans of the player, but it’s the same for Chelsea, same for the clubs in Spain, same for people in Liverpool. Many top clubs following the situation of Musiala because he’s a special talent and he’s out of contract in 2026.”

The Bavarian outfit is understood to be particularly keen to keep hold of the 21-year-old, of course, with talks set to take place over his future in the coming months.

What do the stats say about Jamal Musiala?

What on earth don’t they say?

Compared to fellow attacking midfielders and wingers in Europe, the former Chelsea academy star is ranking as one hell of a young talent.

Musiala ranks in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons, is reliable in his passing game (ranking in the 95th percentile) and contributes with a significant goal threat (89th percentile for non-penalty xG), according to FBref.

Don’t get us wrong – there’s plenty there left to develop, but my word what a footballer you’d be getting if Bayern were forced into selling.

Not that we can see that situation coming to light without the player and his entourage forcing a move.

