(Video) Salah tucks away chance to give Liverpool perfect start from the penalty spot

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return to the Liverpool team was felt immediately after he first sprayed a long ball to Luis Diaz and then his cross led to a Matteo Ruggeri handball inside the box.

It was no surprise to see Mo Salah step up and take the responsibility and it was equally as inevitable the ball ended up inside the back of the net.

It was a beginning to the game that Jurgen Klopp could only dream of and the celebration of picking up the ball and running back to the halfway line showed the mindset of the whole team.

You can watch Salah's goal via @footballontnt on X:

Ice in those veins! 🥶 Mo Salah gives Liverpool the lead early on from the spot… 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK #UEL pic.twitter.com/owbbBmY8TT — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 18, 2024

