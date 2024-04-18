(Video) “The reality is…”: Van Dijk’s honest message to fans and teammates after Europa elimination

It was a competition we seemed destined to win and were favourites to do so but Liverpool are out of the Europa League and Virgil van Dijk faced the cameras.

Speaking with TNT Sports, our captain said: “The reality is that we’re out and we have to quickly, very quickly, turn this around.”

READ MORE: (Video) Salah misses chipped chance to double Liverpool lead before half time

It’s the reaction that we’ve been crying out for over several games and weeks now but time is running out if we want to try and win the league.

Dreams of a quadruple and treble are gone, a double is all that remains and it seems we’ll have to win every game left in front of us for a chance of achieving it – something our recent performances haven’t suggested we will do.

You can watch Van Dijk’s comments via @footballontnt on X:

"Much better than last week but it wasn't enough" Virgil van Dijk reflects on being knocked out of the #UEL by Atalanta with @DannyJamieson… pic.twitter.com/1L1MC5jFz8 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 18, 2024

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…