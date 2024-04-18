(Video) Watch what Tsimikas and Mo Salah were spotted doing at HT vs Atalanta

Mo Salah was left shrugging his frustrations after a half-time chat with Kostas Tsimikas.

The Greek international was spotted deep in conversation with the Egyptian King with the Reds entering the break in the lead at 1-0.

It’s unclear whether the pair were discussing the former Roma man’s surprising chipped miss in the first 45 or the failure to send off an Atalanta player for a blatant denial of a goalscoring opportunity.

Frustrating either way!

