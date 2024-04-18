Why Klopp had to tell off Alisson Becker in the first-half vs Atalanta

News
Posted by

Alisson Becker had to be reminded of his position during Liverpool’s Europa League clash with Atalanta.

Ian Doyle posted on X (formerly Twitter) during the tie in Bergamo, spotting Jurgen Klopp telling off his No.1 for staying too far away from goal.

The Merseysiders lead 1-0 at the Gewiss Stadium, courtesy of Mo Salah’s penalty opener, as things currently stand.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano just dropped Jamal Musiala news amid serious Liverpool interest

READ MORE: ‘Final negotiations’: Next Liverpool manager closing in on Anfield move; agent bought apartment

Alisson’s return a huge boost

Caoimhin Kelleher’s contributions in this period shouldn’t be forgotten. The Republic of Ireland international played a key part in ensuring we made it to this stage in the knockouts.

Alisson prior to the clash vs Atalanta – (Photo by ISABELLA BONOTTO/AFP via Getty Images)

That said, it simply can’t be argued that Alisson is a class above most ‘keepers in world football. His return to the first-XI, first slotting back in against Crystal Palace, could prove to be the difference between additional silverware and Jurgen Klopp’s farewell tour having the wind knocked out of its sails.

Now then… just the small matter of one of the potentially great comebacks in Europe we need to progress to the semi-finals.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Niko Kovac rumours, what if Amorim stays at Sporting? Summer contract calls, Crystal Palace review and much more!

More Stories Alisson Becker Jürgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *