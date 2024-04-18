Why Klopp had to tell off Alisson Becker in the first-half vs Atalanta

Alisson Becker had to be reminded of his position during Liverpool’s Europa League clash with Atalanta.

Ian Doyle posted on X (formerly Twitter) during the tie in Bergamo, spotting Jurgen Klopp telling off his No.1 for staying too far away from goal.

Alisson that far out of his goal that he's in the centre-circle as he makes a pass forward. Can't help but think that isn't in the gameplan this evening – gets a quick reminder from Klopp that he's a goalkeeper… which is just as well as he has to save at feet of Miranchuk — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) April 18, 2024

The Merseysiders lead 1-0 at the Gewiss Stadium, courtesy of Mo Salah’s penalty opener, as things currently stand.

Alisson’s return a huge boost

Caoimhin Kelleher’s contributions in this period shouldn’t be forgotten. The Republic of Ireland international played a key part in ensuring we made it to this stage in the knockouts.

That said, it simply can’t be argued that Alisson is a class above most ‘keepers in world football. His return to the first-XI, first slotting back in against Crystal Palace, could prove to be the difference between additional silverware and Jurgen Klopp’s farewell tour having the wind knocked out of its sails.

Now then… just the small matter of one of the potentially great comebacks in Europe we need to progress to the semi-finals.

