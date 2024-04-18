Worrying Liverpool trend has emerged from Atalanta win; Klopp will be tearing his hair out

A worrying trend has emerged from Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Atalanta in the Europa League.

The Merseysiders secured a win in Bergamo – though it wasn’t enough to overturn a three-goal deficit suffered at Anfield – courtesy of Mo Salah’s first-half spot-kick.

It was yet the fourth instance, as spotted by Joel Rabinowitz on X, of the Reds failing to score a goal from open play.

Four consecutive games without scoring a goal from open play. Scary stuff. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) April 18, 2024

Liverpool must buck worrying trend against Fulham

Frightening stuff, all things considered – especially given that we’re still in with a chance of ending the season with one further piece of silverware.

How on earth can we expect the Reds to achieve that extremely difficult task, however, if our forward line has completely misplaced their shooting boots?

It’s a lot to ask of everyone at this stage of the season, but if we can dig into that mythical well for just the next six games, we could deliver a season actually worthy of the manager.

For Jurgen lads, come on.

