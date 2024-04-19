Falk: Liverpool are ‘keeping an eye on’ 21y/o touted as potential future Ballon D’Or winner

Christian Falk has said that Liverpool are ‘keeping an eye on’ one Bundesliga star who’s been touted as a potential future winner of the Ballon D’Or.

Earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano cited Jamal Musiala as a player in whom the Reds have a strong interest, along with Manchester City and Chelsea.

The Italian’s claims have now been corroborated by his colleague from Germany, who shared his latest information on the Bayern Munich talent in his Fact Files for Romano’s Daily Briefing.

Falk wrote: “Manchester City are seriously interested in Jamal Musiala. Liverpool and Chelsea are also keeping an eye on the Bayern star. That said, it’s not like Musiala is putting pressure on his employers to leave Munich.

“First talks will be with the management of Bayern Munich. Musiala’s entourage wants to see a plan for the future, not just for himself, but also for the club. Progressing to the semi-final of this year’s Champions League was a good argument for Bayern Munich.

“The talks with Bayern will take place in the summer and they will try everything to keep hold of Musiala. They have to also show him their plans to develop his career; they have to show him it’s possible to have a similar career to Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid whilst staying in Munich.

“They have to show him he can be an international star without leaving the Bundesliga. There will be more money, of course, on offer to sweeten the deal.”

Musiala has been linked with Liverpool for some time now, so Reds fans could be forgiven for not getting overly excited about the ongoing speculation surrounding the 21-year-old.

From Falk’s update, it seems as if the playmaker would be open to remaining at Bayern if they can convince him of fulfilling his ambitions there. However, if he feels that he needs to move elsewhere to realise his full potential, that may give LFC the opportunity to pounce.

The Germany international is a dazzling player who excels at taking on opponents, is very reliable in possession and carries a genuine goal threat, netting 12 times in 36 appearances this season.

As per FBref, he ranks in the top 1% of positional peers among Europe’s five main leagues for successful take-ons per game, the top 6% for pass completion per 90 minutes, and the top 12% for non-penalty xG per game.

Musiala is an outstanding talent, so much so that Rio Ferdinand said on TNT Sports in February (via Daily Mail): “I see a Ballon d’Or at some point in his career if he fulfils that potential.”

He’d no doubt be an incredibly exciting coup for Liverpool if they were to get him, and signing him this summer would be a massive statement by Richard Hughes in his first transfer window as the Reds’ sporting director.

The 21-year-old’s future is bound to be a hot topic as the market draws nearer to opening, especially if he stars for his country on home soil in Euro 2024.

