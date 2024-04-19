‘Great’ manager has now decided he won’t replace Klopp at Liverpool

Julian Nagelsmann has opted to continue his relationship with the DFB, extending his contract until 2026.

It’s not necessarily a hammer blow for Liverpool, though it does throw a spanner in the works for Bayern Munich and their ‘great’ (as described by Lionel Scaloni via FootballFanCast) candidate.

Christian Falk shared the update in question on X (formerly Twitter), amid ongoing links with the Bavarian outfit.

Breaking: Julian Nagelsmann will sign a new contract Til 2026 at DFB and will not be Coach of Bayern Munich @BILD_Sport @altobelli13 @YvonneGab — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) April 19, 2024

The Merseysiders are understood to be particularly keen on Ruben Amorim’s services, as things currently stand.

The next Liverpool manager won’t be Julian Nagelsmann

No Nagelsmann in the picture could represent a problem down the line, of course, should we fail to land our apparent top target.

We still have faith that the 39-year-old (despite his ‘cycle’ comments to the contrary) will opt to make the switch to Merseyside.

That said, this could be a nerve-wracking few weeks of football as we await further updates on the Amorim front.

Especially so should we fail to gift Jurgen Klopp the kind of ending deserving of his time at L4.

