‘Agents have spoken to LFC’: Liverpool managerial candidate no one will have expected

Niko Kovac appears far from being the frontrunner for the Liverpool manager job.

That said, fresh claims that the Croatian’s agents ‘have spoken to Liverpool FC’ will do little to allay fans’ fears ahead of the summer.

“Manager Niko Kovac was most recently released in Wolfsburg. Suddenly he is considered a candidate for Liverpool FC,” Christian Falk informed CaughtOffside in his Fact Files column.

“He himself publicly downplays the interest. However, I learned that his agents were actually in England. It is also true that his agents have spoken to Liverpool FC.

“The result: Kovac is not one of the top candidates at Liverpool. But it is also true that he is on an extended list of candidates who are not yet an issue but which the club is monitoring.”

Reds insider Neil Jones has since clarified that links to the soon-to-be-vacant Anfield job largely appears to be agent-manufactured.

Next Liverpool manager: Niko Kovac?

With the greatest of respect to the former Bayern Munich boss… it just can’t be him, can it?

Barring a brief and unsuccessful stint with the former Bundesliga champions, Kovac’s CV and accolades just don’t scream perfect Jurgen Klopp replacement.

Fortunately, it seems a great deal more likely that Amorim will be the man to take over the reins at L4.

Boy, do we all need some good news amid what appears to be a disappointing end to the campaign.

