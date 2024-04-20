Alexander-Arnold: Arsenal were ‘too excited’ with Liverpool loss and ‘overthought’ Villa game

Liverpool fans know that we wasted a chance to regain top position in the Premier League by beating Crystal Palace but Trent Alexander-Arnold has took some blame away from Arsenal.

The Reds would have been top of the division with a win at Anfield because the Gunners lost to Aston Villa and our vice captain has reflected on the Londoners result.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the Scouser said: “If those fixtures were reversed and we played second and Arsenal played first maybe it would’ve been a different mentality.

“It all comes down to mentality. I think our result played a part in Arsenal’s result. They have potentially got too excited and thought this is our chance, this is what we need to do.

“Maybe they overthought things whereas if us and City both won it made them think, ‘we need to just win’ rather than it being a chance to breakaway from the pack. None of us have been in a three-horse race, so it’s difficult.”

It’s an interesting point from our No.66 that will likely be used as ammo by some others but does show the role that pressure plays when you get to the business end of the campaign.

If the past weekend’s fixtures were played at many other points of the season, it’s likely both home teams would have got three points but that wasn’t the case during a title race in April.

We underestimate the human qualities of the players we watch every week and that’s why mentality is so important if you want to win the league.

There’s still room for twists and turns but we can’t allow Manchester City any more chances to capitalise on our dropped points, especially if we want to provide Jurgen Klopp a fairytale farewell.

