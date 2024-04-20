Gabriel Jesus: why Liverpool ‘play with less pressure’ than Arsenal

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are currently embroiled in a dramatic title race but Gabriel Jesus feels like his side have a lot more pressure on them than ours.

Speaking on Sky Sports News (20/04/24 at 8:06am), the Brazilian said: “The players [at Manchester City], or at Liverpool are more experienced than us and they play with less pressure than us.

“Because [Man City] have won three in a row and Liverpool with Klopp with the players there won a Premier League two, three or four years ago, it’s still [recent]. 20 years ago we won, so it’s different but we’re still there.”

READ MORE: (Image) Mac Allister sends poignant message to all Liverpool fans ahead of crucial fixtures

There is a case to be made that, because many members of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola’s dressing room have experience of lifting the title, they should feel more comfortable during this tense run-in.

However, the pressure will be the same on all teams and if anything – the team who will feel this the least is the Gunners.

With this being our manager’s final campaign, the whole club is wanting to ensure that he receives the perfect send-off by lifting the title at Anfield.

READ MORE: (Video) Sadio Mane rolls back the years with superb solo goal for Al-Nassr

You can even say that those at the Etihad Stadium, given their tight grip of domestic success and the fact that they have such an expensively assembled star-studded squad – they should be the best in the division and that adds pressure too.

Just because a team hasn’t done this before doesn’t mean they will feel the intensity of this part of the season worse than anyone else.

It will be the team that can handle these final six games best that goes on to win the league and let’s just hope that it’s the Reds who will be parading around Merseyside with the title when the campaign ends.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…