(Video) Klopp admits he would have taken CL qualification at start of season; wants ‘positive view again’

Liverpool fans expected this to be a transitional season but when Jurgen Klopp announced he was leaving the club, it meant that we needed more immediate success yet that doesn’t mean it’s been unsuccessful if we don’t see any more.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the boss responded to claims that our campaign has already been a monumental success and said: “It is, it is – who would’ve thought that? Absolutely right.

READ MORE: Szoboszlai’s performances criticised as early season form has ‘drifted’; now a ‘different player’ – Jones

“I wouldn’t have been angry if someone told me at the start of the season if we could just qualify for the Champions League.

“I wouldn’t have just taken it as you’ve got to let the season have a chance but it’s been a positive season. But if you went and asked people with a microphone after the Palace game, would they have said it was a great season?

“It’s not like that. We are influenced by things that happen recently but the job is to get a positive view again – it starts with me and I’m in a good mood. I will try my best to give that to the boys. The next big job is in front of us.”

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Not a lot’: Klopp bemoans main reason Liverpool are not currently excelling

Having been top of the league with less than 10 games remaining, it will hurt if we don’t clinch the silverware but the Reds have been overperforming for what we all expected from them in August.

Let’s hope the positivity is back soon and that we can regain our place at the top of the tree, just in time for when the campaign grinds to a conclusion.

You can watch Klopp’s comments via @SkySportsPL on X:

🗣️ "I wouldn't have been angry" Jurgen Klopp says that he would have taken where his Liverpool team are now at the start of the season but understands the next 'big job' in front of his side ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Cj0bJdP0rw — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 20, 2024

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…