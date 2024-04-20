Liverpool ‘began formal talks’ with CDM; deal will ‘surely take place in June’ – report

Liverpool don’t know who their manager will be next season yet but that doesn’t stop the club from being linked to signing new players already.

As reported by Luis Fregossi on X (translated): ‘LFC began formal talks with FC Porto via Alan Varela. The Reds are the team that is closest to hiring the former Boca midfielder. Boca will receive 20% of the sale that will surely take place in June.’

The Argentine reporter is clearly seeing strong links between the defensive midfielder and a move to Merseyside, something of personal interest to the journalist given the player’s nationality.

Alan Varela will likely not be a name known by many of our fans but given his presence in the Portuguese league, we should perhaps take some notice of these links.

Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez are prime examples of how a trip across Europe can prove to be successful and the Under-23 international could perhaps also walk down a popular road to Anfield.

With 38 appearances in all competitions this season, a tally of two goals and three assists is a decent return for a maiden season in Europe – especially for a defensive-minded player.

Having signed a contract until 2028 though, whoever our new coach is in the hot seat may well have to use a sizeable portion of their transfer budget on the 22-year-old.

It’s hard to see how we can be linked to any players given the uncertainty about who is going to be in charge of footballing decisions but this could be a name to keep tabs on this coming summer.

You can view the links between Alan Varela and Liverpool via @LuisFregossi on X:

