(Image) Mac Allister sends poignant message to all Liverpool fans ahead of crucial fixtures

A few weeks ago, Liverpool fans were hoping that we could win a quadruple at the end of this campaign but now our hopes are pinned on two other clubs allowing us the chance to win the Premier League – something Alexis Mac Allister is hoping will happen.

On top of that though, we need to look after ourselves and our No.10 uploaded a picture of himself and his teammates in a huddle before kick-off – alongside an inspirational message.

The World Cup winner wrote: ‘Now, more than ever, we require unity and resilience from everyone.’

It shows the mentality within the group to ensure that this season doesn’t fizzle out and that we can still provide Jurgen Klopp the send-off he deserves.

You can view the image and message from Mac Allister via his Instagram stories:

