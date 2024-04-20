(Video) Sadio Mane rolls back the years with superb solo goal for Al-Nassr

Sadio Mane’s time at Liverpool will forever be remembered for his incredible attacking output and even though he’s now left Merseyside, the special moments keep coming.

Now playing for Al-Nassr, our former No.10 scored twice in a 3-1 victory over Al-Feiha with one of the finishes being something certainly worth a watch.

Picking up the ball on the left wing, the Senegalese forward skipped past no fewer than three on-rushing defenders before finding the back of the net.

Life after Anfield hasn’t been the best for our fan favourite but it’s good to see the 32-year-old enjoying his football again.

You can watch Mane’s goal courtesy of SSQ (via @nfcm23 on X):

