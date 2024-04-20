Summer signing touted for shock Liverpool exit after just one season at Anfield – report

Liverpool had a transitional summer before this current season but it’s soon to be eclipsed by what is to follow when Jurgen Klopp departs and a new manager instills their ideas into the squad.

It seems though that one of the men who was purchased less than 12 months ago could be the focus of interest from elsewhere, something which surely wouldn’t have been the plan when he became a Red.

As reported by Fotomac (translated from Turkish): ‘[Galatasaray] are preparing to make contact again with Liverpool’s 21-year-old Dutch maestro Ryan Gravenberch, who was also on their list at the beginning of the season.’

There was widespread interest in the 21-year-old from many clubs as he was the perfect combination of being a talented player, at a great age, whilst not being given game time at Bayern Munich.

Things started great for Gravenberch at Anfield and he looked to be a very important cog in our team effort to clinch silverware this season, something he aided during the League Cup final against Chelsea.

However, minutes have become increasingly hard to achieve and with huge fitness issues handing him a cup final start – the Dutchman was cruelly injured himself during the game.

SInce his return to the squad, our No.38 has struggled to get onto the pitch and as the games have grown in importance – his chances have dwindled.

This makes it understandable for others to be linked with a move for the former Ajax teenager but with a new coach coming to Merseyside, it would be a strange decision for him to abandon ship now.

Let’s hope we get to see the best of Ryan next season, with a chance of him still making a big impact on the crucial end to this campaign.

