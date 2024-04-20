Szoboszlai’s performances criticised as early season form has ‘drifted’; now a ‘different player’ – Jones

Dominik Szoboszlai made an immediate impact at Liverpool but his performance level has failed to reach that of his early season form and that has led to criticism from some.

Writing for The Athletic, Andy Jones said: ‘As Szoboszlai jogged off alongside Salah, it was another performance where the Hungary international looked a different player to the one who took the Premier League by storm in the opening months.

‘The Steven Gerrard comparisons were a huge compliment but the 23-year-old’s energy, exuberance and influence on games have drifted. He too has suffered injury problems since the start of 2024 but there were already signs that his impact on games was not as prominent as they were in earlier games.’

The contribution against Aston Villa at Anfield early in the campaign and his screamer against Leicester City led to many of our fans thinking we’d found a new hero.

However, losing form as a team seems to have carried over to the Hungarian and whilst not playing terribly – he hasn’t recaptured that earlier feeling of making a real name for himself at Anfield.

At just 23-years-old, there’s still no reason to believe that this is anything other than a blip and that we’ll see the dominant performances return next season – or hopefully earlier.

Our No.8 has the engine to get up and down the pitch for 90 minutes, the right foot to score and create match-winning moments and the leadership to have a real impact on his teammates.

We’re lucky to have the captain of his nation in our side and under the stewardship of Jurgen Klopp and the other experienced players in our dressing room, it won’t be long until the good times will be back in a red shirt.

