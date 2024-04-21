(Video) Antony can’t be shamed enough for embarrassing behaviour after Man Utd beat Coventry

Manchester United don’t help themselves do they?

The gulf in class between Harry Maguire and Antony was awe-inspiring as the latter was spotted goading Coventry’s XI on the pitch after the Red Devils sealed a place in this season’s FA Cup final.

The former Ajax man is fully aware that are currently lying in eighth in the Championship, right?

Absolutely embarrassing behaviour from a Premier League professional! Thank goodness he doesn’t play for Liverpool…

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of fan footage relayed on @AndyRobsonTips: