Jamie Carragher spots priority Klopp concern Liverpool’s next manager must fix

Jurgen Klopp masterminded a potentially pivotal 3-1 win over Fulham to keep hopes of a second league title under his management of Liverpool alive.

The Reds had gone into the half-time break on level footing with the hosts, however, courtesy of some choice defending, leading to some fair critique from Jamie Carragher on comms.

“Liverpool don’t keep clean sheets like Arsenal,” the former Red spoke on Sky Sports’ commentary. “They have to get better defensively even when the manager moves on.”

The Merseysiders have the joint-second-best defence (with Manchester City) in the Premier League as of Sunday evening with 32 goals conceded.

Liverpool must capitalise on a lead

Credit where credit is due, we came out in the second half with an absolutely killer attitude.

There was intent, a solid work rate, plus the goals to match it.

That said, Carragher is 100% right to point out what has been a serious weakness for Liverpool this season.

We can only hope that our prior errors won’t eventually cost Klopp a second title on Merseyside!

The long-term objective

Beyond 2023/24, it’ll be up to Ruben Amorim or whomever Richard Hughes and Co. currently have in mind to replace our German tactician to implement positive change at the back.

In fairness to Klopp, the current campaign isn’t a perfect indication of how composed a Liverpool backline can be.

Though, we wouldn’t say no to seeing things consistently click at both ends of the pitch throughout the next term.

