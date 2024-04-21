Transfer insider outlines Hull’s stance on permanent Carvalho deal amid Liverpool pre-season claim

Fabio Carvalho has been enjoying a fantastic loan spell with Hull City during the second half of the season, so much so that the Tigers would like to sign him permanently.

That’s according to transfer insider Pete O’Rourke for Football Insider, who reported that the Championship club wish to secure the 21-year-old for good but can’t afford to carry out such a deal.

Instead, the attacker is set to return to Anfield in the summer and try to impress the Reds’ new manager in pre-season, with the youngster in line to play in our first team in 2024/25 as the slate is wiped clean once Jurgen Klopp departs.

From being a bit-part player at RB Leipzig in the first half of the season, Carvalho’s spell at Hull could hardly be going any better.

He’s struck eight goals in 17 games so far for the Tigers, including five in his last seven appearances (Transfermarkt), with Liam Rosenior’s side still in with a shout of making the play-offs.

The 21-year-old is flying in his auditon to impress the Anfield hierarchy, and given his Portuguese heritage, he may well be hoping for Ruben Amorim to get the manager’s job on Merseyside.

Carvalho certainly deserves to at least be given ample opportunity to impress for Liverpool in pre-season, and if he makes the most of any chances afforded to him, he could well be in the new coach’s plans for the 2024/25 campaign.

Hull might yet come into some new-found riches if they sneak into the play-offs and win promotion to the Premier League, but if they miss out, their hopes of a permanent move for the attacker will surely be ended, leaving him set for a return to his parent club.

