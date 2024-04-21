(Photo) Coach who always wanted to manage Liverpool spotted at Craven Cottage

Amid the ongoing links with Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim, the sight of Jose Mourinho over at Craven Cottage may have raised a few eyebrows amongst those of a red persuasion.

The Portuguese head coach, currently a free agent, was spotted in the ground ahead of Liverpool’s meeting with Marco Silva’s men, as has been confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) by Lewis Steele.

Jose Mourinho at Craven Cottage for Fulham v Liverpool today. — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) April 21, 2024

We wouldn’t panic just yet, of course. We’d be highly surprised if the 61-year-old was in town to conduct interviews with the club’s hierarchy after the 90 minutes.

Even if he has previously sought to take over the reins at Anfield (liverpool.com).

You can catch the photo below: