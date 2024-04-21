Sky journalist: Liverpool player was ‘irked’ after frustrating early moment v Fulham

Missed opportunities have been an unwelcome feature of Liverpool in recent matches, and that continues to be the case against Fulham today.

The Reds spurned a good chance to hit the front inside the first five minutes at Craven Cottage, only for Luis Diaz to divert his header wide from seven yards after a sumptuous pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Reacting to that early miss for Sky Sports’ live web commentary (16:34), Ben Grounds stated: “Diaz has to score. He misses so many chances every match, even his irked reaction felt a bit delayed.”

There’s still plenty of time for Liverpool to make an impact on the scoreboard at the time of writing, but an early goal would’ve settled the nerves, and unfortunately Diaz passed up a fine chance to give us just that.

The cross from Trent was so exquisite that it deserved to be classified as an assist, only for the Colombian to miss the target.

It’s chances like those that the Reds must take if they’re to usurp Manchester City and Arsenal in the title race, and hopefully Jurgen Klopp’s side can kick that frustrating habit which has been so abundant this month.

Hopefully Diaz can put that early moment behind him and make no mistake with forthcoming opportunties to score.

