(Photos) Former Real Madrid manager snapped multiple times watching Liverpool at Craven Cottage

News
Posted by

Jose Mourinho was a surprise attendee spotted observing Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

It’s still unclear why the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager was in attendance in the English capital for one of the fixtures in the Reds’ title run-in.

We certainly hope, with the greatest respect to the Portuguese coach, that it’s not because he’s a serious candidate for the soon-to-be-vacant manager’s position at Anfield this summer.

No… that couldn’t happen.

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of B/R Football and Getty Images:

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Jose Mourinho looks on from the stands during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage on April 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Jose Mourinho looks on from the stands during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage on April 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
More Stories Jose Mourinho Liverpool

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *