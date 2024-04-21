(Video) Fans won’t believe truly woeful Casemiro penalty; almost costs Man Utd

Manchester United can count themselves hugely fortunate to have been handed the chance to lose to Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Though, in fairness, judging by the Red Devils’ woeful performance against Coventry – sacrificing a three-goal lead in their FA Cup semi-final encounter – fans should already be praying for a miracle.

Or, judging by Casemiro’s truly awful penalty attempt, a win in normal time.

