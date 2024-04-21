7 duels won, 2 key passes: £120k-p/w Liverpool ace was an unsung hero as Reds see off Fulham

Liverpool are once more level on points at the top of the Premier League, having defeated Fulham 3-1 at Craven Cottage to restore smiles to Reds faces after a chastening fortnight.

The goals came from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota, and it was the team’s most convincing all-round performance since before the March international break.

One Dutchman who’s come in for much criticism on social media was on the scoresheet, and another can feel hugely satisfied with his performance in west London this afternoon.

As per Sofascore, Cody Gakpo won a team-high seven duels for Liverpool today and made three interceptions and two tackles as he contributed plentifully for his side out of possession.

The £120,000-per-week attacker was also impressive with the ball, playing two key passes and succeeding with three of his four dribbles. He was unlucky not to add to the Reds’ trio of goals, having landed three shots on target but being unable to get any of them past Bernd Leno.

Other players will get the headlines from this win, leaving the 24-year-old in danger of being an unsung hero, although his performance was rightfully lauded by the Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle.

The journalist awarded Gakpo an 8/10 in his post-match player ratings, saying that the forward showed ‘plenty of purposeful running off the left flank’ and offered ‘a threat running from deep’ in an overall ‘fine showing’.

Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with what the Netherlands international showed today, and that’s the level he’ll hope to replicate in our final five matches of the season as we chase down the Premier League title.

