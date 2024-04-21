(Video) Goldbridge rant: Says what we’re all thinking about Man City penalty controversies

Jack Grealish’s handball in an FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea was about as blatant as they come.

Almost as blatant as Jeremy Doku’s studs-on-chest challenge of Alexis Mac Allister in the Manchester City box in a potential Liverpool title decider.

A point echoed by Mark Goldbridge on That’s Football! as he reflected on the aforementioned England international’s indiscretion against Mauricio Pochettino’s men yesterday.

It’s incredibly hard to believe we’re being treated to a fair process when these decisions consistently pop up in the Premier League.

