(Video) Goldbridge rant: Says what we’re all thinking about Man City penalty controversies

Jack Grealish’s handball in an FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea was about as blatant as they come.

Almost as blatant as Jeremy Doku’s studs-on-chest challenge of Alexis Mac Allister in the Manchester City box in a potential Liverpool title decider.

A point echoed by Mark Goldbridge on That’s Football! as he reflected on the aforementioned England international’s indiscretion against Mauricio Pochettino’s men yesterday.

Doku’s controversial tackle on Mac Allister – (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s incredibly hard to believe we’re being treated to a fair process when these decisions consistently pop up in the Premier League.

We’re scratching our heads watching this clip from @FPLfrasier (pictures courtesy of beIN Sports) – how on earth was this not a penalty?

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @ThatsFootballTV:

