(Video) Boom: Ryan Gravenberch rocket restores Liverpool’s lead after excellent Elliott pass

Ryan Gravenberch was accused of having a ‘quiet‘ first half this afternoon, but he roared back with a stupendous goal shortly after the interval.

Liverpool were on level terms with Fulham at the break but capitalised in the 53rd minute after Alex Iwobi’s slack pass was seized upon by Harvey Elliott.

The 21-year-old burst forward and slipped a delightful pass into the Dutch midfielder, who slammed the ball past Bernd Leno from outside the penalty area for his first Premier League goal.

Gravenberch has had his critics, but that piledriver was the perfect way to respond to anyone who was doubting him!

