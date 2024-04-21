Guardiola’s post-Chelsea rant raises joint Liverpool & Man City worry ahead of Klopp exit

Who on earth is going to champion player welfare and wellbeing when Jurgen Klopp departs this summer?

That responsibility may fall entirely on Pep Guardiola’s shoulders from the looks of things after the Spaniard’s post-Chelsea rant.

The former Barcelona head coach was furious after a 1-0 victory saw his Manchester City side through to the FA Cup final, with Fabrizio Romano relaying his full comments on X.

Pep Guardiola has a point over fixture pileup

Two games in three days after the Sky Blues had fought Real Madrid over 120 minutes (including penalties) in the Spanish capital.

It’s not like Pep doesn’t have a point, does he?

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool face a game every 3.75 days in April – (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

With international competitions set to further expand and the Champions League format radically changing, however, such complaints are entirely falling on deaf ears.

Getting rid of domestic cup replays just isn’t going to hit the spot. Not to mention it’ll simultaneously leave clubs further down the pyramid – who are reliant on these fixtures for survival – even more short-changed.

God help us all when Klopp leaves this summer…

