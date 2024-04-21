(Video) Diogo Jota clinical as ever with slick finish as Liverpool take firm control v Fulham

Liverpool have missed the clinical finishing of Diogo Jota in recent weeks, but he was back on the scoresheet today in his first Premier League start in just over two months.

The 27-year-old got on the end of a Cody Gakpo through ball and ran on to steer it with precision into the far corner past Bernd Leno to make it 3-1 to the Reds.

The Portuguese forward was made to wait another minute before he could revel in his first goal since mid-February as VAR checked it for offside, but ultimately the on-field decision was rightly preserved.

It’s now 15 goals this season for Jota, who could have a massive say for Liverpool in the run-in to the Premier League title race.

