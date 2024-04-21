Stats are awful: Journalist says €70m Liverpool player had a ‘stinker’ vs Fulham

It goes without saying that it matters extremely little that Dominik Szoboszlai was ineffectual in his brief cameo against Fulham.

Yet, a stinker was indeed had by the Hungarian international, as was noted by the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele on X (formerly Twitter) after the 90 minutes had passed.

Doesn't really matter but a stinker of a cameo from Dominik Szoboszlai here — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) April 21, 2024

According to stats compiled by Sofascore, the 23-year-old failed to complete any defensive contributions and only managed one pass (out of five attempted) in 11 minutes.

Szoboszlai needs to improve quickly

In the grand scheme of things, no one really cares if Szoboszlai had a bit of a pants performance if the three points were secured.

However, in the context of the close title race, we could do with our £60m (€70m) summer signing kicking into overdrive.

Ryan Gravenberch, admittedly, didn’t have a world-class game prior to his lead-restoring goal, but we’ll happily forgive that.

It’s time for the leaders in this Liverpool squad to emerge and drag us over the line.

