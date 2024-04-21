(Video) Klopp’s brilliant 8-word reply to reporter shows how much Liverpool fans will miss him

Jurgen Klopp has only five more matches as Liverpool manager, and we’re going to miss not just his excellence as a manager, but also his affable personality.

The 56-year-old was unsurprisingly in a relaxed mood after his side beat Fulham 3-1 to draw level on points with Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

All three of the Reds’ goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota were wonderful to watch, and each of the four that we plundered in the seven-goal thriller against Marco Silva’s team in the reverse fixture at Anfield in December were also show-stoppers.

Klopp spoke with Sky Sports shortly after the final whistle today, and after the reporter referenced the ‘seven pretty sensational goals’ that Liverpool have netted against the Cottagers in their top-flight matches this season, the German humorously replied: “Unfortunately we play all the others as well!”

Liverpool have faced some deserved criticism for their profligacy in front of goal in recent weeks, but there could be no disputing the quality of their finishing today. That’s the way it must remain if we’re to give the 56-year-old one last trophy to end his glorious Anfield reign!

You can view Klopp’s interview below, via @SkySportsPL on X: