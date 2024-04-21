(Video) ‘Take it…’ – World Cup winner says Liverpool should consider cashing in on ‘top’ player

Frank Leboeuf has advised Liverpool to cash in on Mo Salah if they were to receive a nine-figure transfer offer for him this summer.

The Reds rejected a £150m bid for the Egyptian from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad last year (The Guardian), and clubs from the Middle East are interested in a potential move for the 31-year-old (The Mirror).

Speaking on ESPN FC, the 1998 World Cup winner believes that the Merseysiders should take the ‘huge opportunity’ to reap a hefty fee for the forward if a sizeable offer comes their way.

Leboeouf said: “If they can get £100m or £150m for Mo Salah, at that age, you should take it because sooner or later, he is going to leave. This is maybe a good opportunity to get money and maybe bet on some other players.

“It’s sad because Mo Salah is still at the top, but it’s a huge opportunity to get a lot of money.”

With the Egyptian turning 32 in June, it might make pragmatic sense for Liverpool to cash in on him this summer if they receive a £100m+ offer, as his value will inevitably diminish as the years progress.

However, despite some recent performances which have been well below his best, he’s still netted 24 goals in 38 matches this season (Transfermarkt), and his consitently productive contribution in the final third would be very difficult to replace, especially if he’s sold deep into the transfer window.

Salah has shown no signs of slowing down, and the Reds should be extremely reticent to let him leave when he’s still delivering the goods regularly.

You can view Leboeuf’s comments below (from 3:33), via ESPN FC on YouTube: