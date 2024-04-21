(Video) Liverpool loanee enjoys landmark career moment as his side win away to league leaders

Liverpool haven’t scored from open play in their last four matches, although the scoring touch hasn’t deserted some of the club’s players who are out on loan.

Saturday witnessed a landmark moment in the career of Luke Chambers, who scored his first goal in senior football as his Wigan side defeated League One champions Portsmouth 2-1 at Fratton Park.

The left-back broke the deadlock midway through the first half when he took possession just inside the penalty area and allowed one touch to set himself before drilling the ball low into the far corner of the Pompey net.

Although the Latics’ win was of no great consequence, as they’re in mid-table and their opponents have already clinched promotion, it was a significant milestone in the career of the on-loan 19-year-old, who’s been enjoying plenty of game-time under Shaun Maloney.

You can view Chambers’ first goal in professional football below, via @LewisBower2021 on X: