‘They’ve all got…’ – McManaman points to positive that Liverpool can take in title race run-in

Steve McManaman has highlighted one positive that Liverpool can take as they enter their final six matches of the Premier League title race.

The Reds’ hopes of a winning send-off for Jurgen Klopp have been dented by dropped points in their two most recent league games, and the pressure is on to secure victory away to Fulham this afternoon.

Speaking to The Mirror at the launch of Panini’s Official England Sticker Collection, the ex-LFC winger believes that all three teams in the title race have difficult fixtures to overcome, which gives hope to the Merseysiders of overtaking both Arsenal and Manchester City.

McManaman said: “A three-horse race is better than a two-horse race every day of the week because once one team drops a point, it’s effectively all over with. But it doesn’t matter when it’s like this because they’re all so close together and they’ve all got hard games coming up.”

With City being in imperious form domestically and Liverpool slipping up against Manchester United and Crystal Palace, the more pessimistic Reds supporters may fear that the title is already a lost cause.

However, we’re still only two points behind the champions and three adrift of leaders Arsenal (who’ve played one game more), so there’s still plenty of time to overhaul that pair, who both still have to face a Tottenham side in hot pursuit of Champions League football.

There could be some unexpected plot twists over the final month of the season, and Klopp’s side just need to ensure that they’re not at the wrong end of some of them.

We can’t influence what City or Arsenal do, but we can control our own fate in our remaining six matches, starting with Fulham today.

Both our rivals bounced back from European exits in midweek to win yesterday. Liverpool must do the same at Craven Cottage this afternoon.

