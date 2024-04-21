Gary Neville was awestruck by what Liverpool wizard did in first two minutes v Fulham today

Gary Neville was in awe of a ‘sublime’ moment from one Liverpool player in the opening minutes of the 3-1 win over Fulham today.

The Reds got at their opponents right from the word go this afternoon, forcing a corner in the second minute from a move initiated by an inch-perfect long-range pass by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Speaking on co-commentary for Sky Sports, the ex-Manchester United defender gushed: “The pass to start that move off was sublime from Trent Alexander-Arnold…a driven, faded, 60-yard delivery to Luis Diaz, who plays a lovely pass into Diogo Jota.”

Ever since returning to the staring line-up in midweek following two months out injured, Trent’s world-class passing ability has already made Liverpool look far more dangerous.

The 25-year-old completed five accurate long passes against Fulham today – including the one which had Neville swooning – among the 56 passes in total which found a teammate (Sofascore), and his efforts on the day were rewarded with a tremendous goal from a free kick to open the scoring.

His return to action couldn’t have been better timed, having come off the bench to replace Conor Bradley last weekend after the Northern Ireland youngster picked up an injury in the defeat to Crystal Palace.

If Trent is ever-present in Liverpool’s line-up for the remainder of the season, his phenomenal ability on the ball could give the Reds every chance of securing a second Premier League title for Jurgen Klopp.

