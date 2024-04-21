‘Take a bow’ – Michael Owen was swooning over ‘absolutely beautiful’ moment from Liverpool wizard

Michael Owen told one Liverpool player to ‘take a bow’ after a ‘beautiful’ piece of play in the Reds’ 3-1 win over Fulham on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were sent on their way to victory by a delightful free kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold just after the half-hour mark at Craven Cottage, a goal which left the former LFC striker was left awestruck.

Watching on for Premier League Productions, the 44-year-old gushed: “It’s an unbelievable free-kick – Trent Alexander-Arnold, take a bow. It’s absolutely beautiful.”

Trent also found the net from a free kick in the reverse fixture at Anfield earlier in the season, although that was officially credited as a Bernd Leno own goal after the ball deflected off the Fulham goalkeeper on its way into the net.

This time there was no debate that the Liverpool captain would get his name on the scoresheet from a set piece, having also netted with a late winner in that 4-3 thriller over the Cottagers in December.

The record books show that the 25-year-old has now scored eight free kicks for the Reds, with his most recent prior to today coming in the 3-0 win at Leicester towards the backend of last season (Transfermarkt).

The goal from Trent was just reward for an excellent overall performance, with his passing range immediately giving Klopp’s team a much greater threat since he returned to the starting line-up against Atalanta on Thursday night.

Owen’s swooning reaction to the vice-captain’s stunner against Fulham was fully justified.

