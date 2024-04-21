‘Very quiet…’ – BBC pundit claims Liverpool trio have been ‘virtually nonexistent’ v Fulham

Mark Schwarzer seemed to suggest that three Liverpool players were ‘virtually non-existent’ during the first half of their Premier League clash against Fulham this afternoon.

The Reds struck first through Trent Alexander-Arnold but were pegged back by Timothy Castagne on the stroke of half-time, with the Cottagers being rewarded for a spell of pressure coming up to the interval.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, the former Australia goalkeeper said that he’s barely noticed the trio of Andy Robertson, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo along the left-hand side for the visitors.

Schwarzer stated: “Liverpool’s left-hand side has been virtually non-existent so far. Gravenberch has been very quiet and it has been unlike their other side, which is where all their play is coming from.”

Fulham’s left flank has indeed been their main outlet of chance creation, with Antonee Robinson and Bobby Decordova-Reid accounting for three of their four successful crosses during the first half (Sofascore).

The Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle seemed to agree with Schwarzer with his half-time player ratings, saying that Gravenberch has ‘too often on the periphery and began to give the ball away in dangerous areas’ and that Robertson hasn’t had much chance to push forward due to covering defensively for the advancing Trent.

Gakpo, to his credit, forced a good save from Bernd Leno shortly after the Reds scored and has threatened with some purposeful runs at the Cottagers defence.

With the teams level at the time of writing, Jurgen Klopp needs everyone in his starting XI – and whatever substitutes he deploys – to play their part in nudging Liverpool in front again and, this time, ensuring it stays that way.

We simply can’t afford to make it three games without a win in the Premier League at this critical stage of the season.

