‘Perfection’: Sky Sports pundit says €47m Liverpool player did something brilliant in second-half vs Fulham

Liverpool have done brilliantly without a number of their key stars throughout the season, but it’s telling just how much they’ve missed that level of world-class quality.

Trent Alexander-Arnold couldn’t have made it clearer with his superb free-kick to open the scoring in London. In the second-half, it was Diogo Jota who sealed the three points with a perfectly timed run to beat a potential offside call against Fulham.

“This was borderline [VAR call on Jota]. Jota may have just timed his run to perfection,” Sky Sports’ Ben Grounds reported at Craven Cottage.

“Gakpo again involved and too quick for Tosin.

“GOAL GIVEN!”

The Merseysiders registered their first goals from open play since a 3-1 win over Sheffield United in early April.

Diogo Jota has gotta the lotta!

Sorry… but not sorry!

Diogo Jota, signed from Wolves for an initial £41m (€47.5m) is one of those players who is simultaneously underappreciated but also considered vital to a title run-in.

The Portuguese international will never be considered player of the season material. Yet, time and time again he comes up with the vital goal to either win a game, equalise or seal a much-needed victory.

It’s the 27-year-old’s 19th goal contribution this season (which, from 1,710 minutes, works out as a goal or assist every 90 minutes).

How about that for productivity!

