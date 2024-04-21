(Video) Watch what Gravenberch’s Liverpool teammates did after first PL goal

Warning! Warning! Wholesome content incoming!

The relief from Ryan Gravenberch after netting his first Premier League goal was particularly evident as the Dutchman dragged his side back into the lead against Fulham.

It clearly meant a lot to his teammates in red who were quick to share their heartfelt congratulations to the former Bayern Munich star – all starting off with a warm hug from fellow midfielder Harvey Elliott.

How on earth can you not adore this Liverpool squad?

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of NBC Sports: