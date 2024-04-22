Liverpool could end up back at square one after reliable journalist’s bombshell Amorim update

Over the past month or so, it’s felt as if Ruben Amorim was gradually getting closer to becoming Liverpool’s next manager, with rumours that an agent of his had even bought an apartment in the city.

However, an update from David Ornstein for The Athletic on Monday afternoon indicates that the Reds could end up back at square one in their pursuit of Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

It’s now been reported that, despite being ‘under consideration’ at Anfield, the 39-year-old is ‘unlikely’ to be the ‘preferred candidate’ for the LFC hierarchy.

To make things even more galling for Liverpool, talks have apparently taken place regarding Amorim possibly replacing David Moyes at West Ham, who have the Sporting Lisbon boss as their ‘leading target’ to succeed the veteran Scotsman.

It’ll be three months this coming Friday that Klopp shocked the world of football, not just Liverpool fans, by announcing that he’ll be stepping down at the end of the season, yet we’re no closer to knowing who’ll have the unenviable task of replacing him.

Xabi Alonso had seemed to be the frontrunner for several weeks until he reaffirmed his commitment to Bayer Leverkusen in late March, and now it appears that the Reds could be let down by another principal contender in Amorim.

The Athletic‘s report doesn’t offer any indication as to who instead might be the ‘preferred candidate’ among Anfield chiefs, nor why the Sporting manager is seemingly unlikely to be offered the job on Merseyside.

With Ornstein being a trusted source when it comes to football journalism, it unfortunately looks as if Liverpool fans have been dealt a hammer blow (yes, the pun is intentional) in the search for a successor to Klopp.

Our Premier League rivals will already be working feverishly behind the scenes in preparation of the summer transfer window. We don’t doubt that the Reds are doing the same, but there’ll remain a question mark over the clarity of such plans until such time that it’s decided who’ll be the club’s next manager.

We can only hope that an appointment will be made before long, and that the successful candidate will turn out to be the right fit for LFC.

