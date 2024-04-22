‘Great to see’ – Journalist delighted with Monday evening news Liverpool fans may have missed

Amid the understandable focus on developments in the search for Liverpool’s next manager on Monday, there’s been one piece of very welcome news from within the club this evening that supporters might have missed.

The Reds’ under-21s are in action tonight against their Sunderland counterparts in Premier League 2, a match which sees Stefan Bajcetic make his first start at any level in seven months after a long-term calf injury (Transfermarkt).

Journalist Bence Bocsak was thrilled to see the 19-year-old among the starting line-up for Barry Lewtas’ side, as he posted on X this evening: “Great to see Stefan Bajčetić make his first start for #LFC’s U21 side tonight after returning from injury. He got an assist against Man Utd’s U21 side on his first game back.

“No midfielder averaged more interceptions per 90 minutes (1.55) for #LFC in the Premier League last season. A top prospect.”

🇪🇸 Great to see Stefan Bajčetić make his first start for #LFC’s U21 side tonight after returning from injury. He got an assist against Man Utd’s U21 side on his first game back 📊 No midfielder averaged more interceptions per 90 minutes (1.55) for #LFC in the Premier League… pic.twitter.com/ZzY2HBpseM — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) April 22, 2024

Having made a senior breakthrough at Liverpool last season and been a rare positive in a disappointing campaign for the Reds overall, Bajcetic has been horrendously unlucky to see his progress curtailed by his injury woes since last summer.

Aside from two first-team appearances back in September, his only involvement at any level in 2023/24 prior to tonight was a half-hour off the bench in the under-21s’ recent win over Manchester United (Transfermarkt).

His presence in the starting line-up against Sunderland is another big step towards him potentially getting senior minutes before the end of the campaign, although the opportunity to make a big impression on Jurgen Klopp’s successor in pre-season may be his primary target for now.

The statistic highlighted by Bocsak showed how much of an impact Bajcetic made when he was thrust into the first team midway through 2022/23, and despite his injury woes, he still has ample time to go on and enjoy a successful career at a high level.

It’s fantastic to see the young Spaniard starting for the under-21s tonight. Here’s hoping he might get even one more appearance under Klopp before the German departs Liverpool next month.

