Harvey Elliott booed all game vs Fulham; what he did to home end after speaks volumes

Harvey Elliott may have been booed throughout the 90 minutes at Craven Cottage, but his class off the pitch wasn’t dampened one bit.

The Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele popped onto X (formerly Twitter) yesterday to note the Englishman’s good deed of the day.

The former Fulham academy graduate was spotted handing his shirt over to a home fan after the Reds’ 3-1 win over Marco Silva’s men.

The Fulham fans might have booed Harvey Elliott throughout but he's gone over to give his shirt to a young lad in the home end — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) April 21, 2024

Ryan Gravenberch got on the scoresheet – the first time doing so in the Premier League – along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota to seal the three points.

Harvey Elliott a superb role model

At 21 years of age, it’s remarkable to think that Elliott is already a superb role model for kids coming out of the Academy.

Don’t let his age fool you – the midfielder has already racked up 114 games in the famous red shirt under Jurgen Klopp’s watchful eye. He’s absolutely a bona fide senior Liverpool footballer.

To think we haven’t even got close to realising his full potential at Anfield. It’s a scary thought, isn’t it?

Keep a close eye on Elliott’s development, Reds!

