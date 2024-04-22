Harvey Elliott booed all game vs Fulham; what he did to home end after speaks volumes

News
Posted by

Harvey Elliott may have been booed throughout the 90 minutes at Craven Cottage, but his class off the pitch wasn’t dampened one bit.

The Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele popped onto X (formerly Twitter) yesterday to note the Englishman’s good deed of the day.

The former Fulham academy graduate was spotted handing his shirt over to a home fan after the Reds’ 3-1 win over Marco Silva’s men.

Ryan Gravenberch got on the scoresheet – the first time doing so in the Premier League – along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota to seal the three points.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Stats are awful: Journalist says €70m Liverpool player had a ‘stinker’ vs Fulham

READ MORE: Jamie Carragher spots priority Klopp concern Liverpool’s next manager must fix

Harvey Elliott a superb role model

At 21 years of age, it’s remarkable to think that Elliott is already a superb role model for kids coming out of the Academy.

Harvey Elliott grabbed an assist at Craven Cottage – (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Don’t let his age fool you – the midfielder has already racked up 114 games in the famous red shirt under Jurgen Klopp’s watchful eye. He’s absolutely a bona fide senior Liverpool footballer.

To think we haven’t even got close to realising his full potential at Anfield. It’s a scary thought, isn’t it?

Keep a close eye on Elliott’s development, Reds!

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Niko Kovac rumours, what if Amorim stays at Sporting? Summer contract calls, Crystal Palace review and much more!

More Stories Fulham Harvey Elliott

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *