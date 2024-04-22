(Video) Fans may have missed how Jota reacted to Trent’s super free-kick

Trent Alexander-Arnold could very well end up dragging Liverpool over the line in this year’s close title race.

The England international scored a superb free-kick at the weekend to put the Reds ahead in the first half against Fulham yesterday.

We reckon Diogo Jota’s gentle little slap to the 25-year-old’s forehead was less about telling off the Merseysiders’ vice skipper for his celebration and more about remarking on his teammate’s brilliance.

That was our view on the matter, at least!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of fan footage shared on X by @KM_243_: