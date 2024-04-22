Favourite to become next Liverpool manager as Ruben Amorim switch ‘looks unlikely’

Liverpool fans may be left scratching their heads over the question of who the club’s next manager will be.

Jurgen Klopp’s replacement was initially deemed likely to be Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim, though David Ornstein’s latest update for The Athletic has cast no small amount of doubt over that possibility.

🚨 EXCL: West Ham in talks over ambitious move for Ruben Amorim if David Moyes goes. Julen Lopetegui also assessed but Amorim current top target. #WHUFC said to appeal but unclear where they sit among 39yo’s options. Liverpool looks unlikely @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/0WKBW7ey3R — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) April 22, 2024

Amazingly, despite a bombshell being dropped by one of the sport’s most reliable journalists, Oddschecker still have the 39-year-old down as the favourite for the role in question.

Ruben Amorim could still become Liverpool’s next manager

Not to base the likelihood of the former Braga coach taking over entirely on betting odds… but still, it’s quite remarkable that the Sporting boss continues to top the pile!

Below Amorim, it’s worth noting that Feyenoord’s Arne Slot has leapt up the rankings into second place ahead of Roberto De Zerbi.

Now wouldn’t that be a shock announcement at the end of the season!

Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are allegedly determined to make the “right” decision for Liverpool, not a popular one!

We’re not sure if the 45-year-old would tick either box… but he’d certainly raise eyebrows across the Premier League.

