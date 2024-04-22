(Video) Liverpool fans will love how Gakpo celebrated Jota’s Fulham goal

It was a day for rotation at Craven Cottage and in Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota, Jurgen Klopp was able to provide minutes for two players who haven’t played much in recent weeks.

With our No.20 scoring the third goal of the afternoon, the following celebrations signaled the end of the match and the way in which the Dutchman contributed was telling.

After providing the assist, our No.18 could be forgiven for trying to take some credit but the way in which he encouraged the supporters to make more noise shows how selfless the former PSV man is.

Let’s hope that this result against Fulham can act as a springboard for two of our attacking players to have a strong end to the campaign.

