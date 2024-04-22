(Video) What Harvey Elliott did during Fulham celebrations was telling

Harvey Elliott was jeered throughout his return to Craven Cottage but our midfielder made sure to show everyone where his allegiances lay, after the full-time whistle.

The Reds had won 3-1 and Jurgen Klopp had performed his customary fist pump celebrations to the travelling supporters, before another often repeated action was seen.

READ MORE: (Video) What Jota did after his Fulham goal shows exactly why we missed him so much

As always seems to be the case, the boyhood Red was the last player to applaud the travelling fans and as he raised both hands in celebration – it showed what he thought of the booing home fans.

It’s clear that the 21-year-old made the right decision to swap London for Merseyside and we couldn’t be happier that he made the move.

You can view Elliott’s celebrations (from 1:00) via @dan_clubbe on X:

Massive win. Hopefully a corner turned now! Up the Reds! ✊🔴 👊👊👊 pic.twitter.com/g3Muy7c30I — Dan Clubbe (@dan_clubbe) April 21, 2024

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…