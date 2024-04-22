Journalist not ruling out ‘bold appointment’ from Hughes and Edwards in Liverpool manager search

Liverpool’s search for a new manager saw a curveball thrown in on Monday with the news that previous favourite Ruben Amorim is now ‘unlikely‘ to be appointed.

It keeps us guessing as to the identity of Jurgen Klopp’s eventual successor almost three months on from the German announcing that he’ll be stepping down at the end of this season, and Reds fans have now been advised that a ‘bold appointment’ can’t be ruled out.

Taking to social media after David Ornstein broke the update about the Sporting Lisbon boss earlier today, another trusted journalist in Ben Jacobs posted: “As previously reported, Liverpool and Amorim have nothing agreed to date and no job offer has already been made, despite some suggestions.

“#LFC have always kept an open mind with multiple candidates. Amorim has been a contender, but #LFC sources have always insisted up to now there is no singular favourite. That’s just not how Liverpool’s step-by-step process works.

“April is about conducting a thorough process with multiple interviews. Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards aren’t afraid to make a bold appointment.”

West Ham have approached Ruben Amorim as a target to potentially replace David Moyes, as per @David_Ornstein. Julen Lopetegui another name in the frame, as @alex_crook first called. ⚒️ As previously reported, Liverpool and Amorim have nothing agreed to date and no job offer has… pic.twitter.com/yb7w0c1G27 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) April 22, 2024

Jacobs’ assertion at the end of that tweet corresponds with a piece from Ian Doyle in the Liverpool Echo this evening outlining that Hughes and Edwards ‘won’t shy from making an unexpected decision’ if they identify a candidate who ‘would best fit the revamped structure of the club rather than merely be the popular choice’.

We know from the CEO of Football’s previous spell as the Reds’ sporting director that he doesn’t always pursue the low-hanging fruit, with many of the signings that he oversaw being players who mightn’t necessarily have been top of supporters’ transfer wish lists.

However, the majority of those proved to be enormously successful at Anfield, and we can’t dismiss the possibility that a surprise will be sprung as to the identity of Klopp’s eventual successor.

It’s been repeatedly made clear by several reliable reporters that the Liverpool hierarchy will be most thorough in the entire process, taking their time to undergo due diligence and appoint the best fit for the job rather than rushing into a swoop for whoever might be flavour of the month.

Today’s news about Amorim is certainly frustrating, especially when it’s been claimed that West Ham have him as their ‘leading target‘ to replace David Moyes.

However, it’ll be worth waiting a few weeks more if Hughes and Edwards hire a manager who’ll go on to enjoy the same levels of success and a similar legacy to what Klopp has at Anfield.

