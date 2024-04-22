(Video) What Jota did after his Fulham goal shows exactly why we missed him so much

Diogo Jota’s clinical nature in front of goal has been widely praised and with our inability to score goals of late, it was great to see our No.20 back on the pitch and scoring for the Reds.

After scoring his customary third goal in a 3-1 victory, the Portuguese forward proceeded to celebrate in front of the travelling Kop and what he did next was great.

As soon as the ball hit the back of the net for the 100th time in his English football career, the former Wolves man shrugged towards the Fulham fans.

It shows just how calm the 27-year-old is and why we’ve missed him so much.

You can watch Jota’s celebration courtesy of Sky Sports (via @girlfden on X):

