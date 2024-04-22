(Video) Klopp’s full-time interaction with two players shows how important they are

Liverpool fans will know that we’ve had more than our fair share of injury concerns this season and even though we’ve dealt with them well, Jurgen Klopp must think where we could be had they not occured.

Following the full-time whistle against Fulham, the manager spoke with and then hugged both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota together.

This little interaction for two goal scorers on the day shows just how happy the German was to have a duo of pivotal players back on the pitch.

Let’s hope that they can continue to make a positive impact in our final five games and let’s see where that gets us at the end of May.

You can watch the moment between Klopp, Jota and Alexander-Arnold via @nunez9_z (originating on NBC Sports) on X:

