Klopp has to start ‘monster’ Liverpool player at Everton after mega stat came out vs Fulham – opinion

Jurgen Klopp may be given little option other than to start one Liverpool star against Everton after his latest performance against Fulham.

Diogo Jota was back on the scoresheet in his first full start in the Premier League since a 4-1 win over Brentford in February.

@AnythingLFC_ on X (formerly Twitter) took note of one Sky Sports statistic that superbly summed up the ‘monster’ (as described by Pep Lijnders via the Blood Red YouTube channel) Portuguese international’s importance – specifically, his conversion rate.

Diogo Jota has 10 goals and 4 assists from 14 starts. When fit, should he be starting ahead of Darwin Nunez? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/fIIhGfPG3D — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) April 22, 2024

Liverpool need goals in this title run-in

Put simply, Liverpool need their best finishers on the job in one of the closest title run-ins to date.

The former Wolves sharpshooter is, without a shadow of a doubt, the man Klopp can hang his hat on to put away chances at this critical time.

He certainly proved that with the safety buffer his goal created in the second half of action at Craven Cottage.

Against a likely resolute Everton defence at Goodison Park, you could bet your hard-earned cash on Jota being the man to make a chance count.

If it were up to us – the 27-year-old would be the first name on the teamsheet to face the Blues.

